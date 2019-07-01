Wizards' Ish Smith: Reaches deal with Washington
Smith agreed Monday with the Wizards on a two-year, $12 million contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
With John Wall (Achilles) expected to miss most of the 2019-20 season and the Wizards sending Tomas Satoransky to Chicago in a sign-and-trade deal, Smith should have a legitimate chance at opening the campaign as Washington's starting point guard. As a member of the Pistons the past three seasons, Smith served primarily in a backup capacity behind Reggie Jackson, averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 24.0 minutes over 219 games (67 starts). The Wizards could supplement their roster with other backcourt options before training camp gets underway, but undrafted rookie Justin Robinson tentatively looks like Smith's top challenger for the top job.
