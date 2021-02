Smith will start Wednesday's game at Miami, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

The 32-year-old will receive his first start of the season with Russell Westbrook (rest) sitting out the second half of a back-to-back set. Smith is averaging 6.2 points, 4.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 20.2 minutes this season but is slated to see extra run Wednesday, especially since Raul Neto (groin) is also unavailable.