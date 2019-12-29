Play

Wizards' Ish Smith: Returning to bench

Smith will come off the bench Saturday against the Knicks.

With Isaiah Thomas returning from a two-game suspension and re-joining the starting five, Smith will resume his usual role off the bench. In his 18 appearances off the bench, he's averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 22.7 minutes.

