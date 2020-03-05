Wizards' Ish Smith: Ruled out Wednesday
Smith (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against Portland.
As expected, a tight left hamstring will keep Smith from taking the court Wednesday. In his absence, Shabazz Napier should handle the majority of point guard duties, while Gary Payton could see an uptick in minutes.
