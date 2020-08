Smith went for 10 points (3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's loss against the Thunder.

Smith couldn't repeat what he did Friday against the Pelicans -- 18 points, 10 assists -- but he was serviceable. The veteran, who has started the last four Wizards games at point guard, has scored in double digits in every bubble game so far while also averaging 6.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.