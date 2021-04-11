Smith mustered 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against the Suns.

Smith was one of three Washington players that scored in double digits in this one, and the veteran point guard ended just one point away from tying his season-best scoring output. Smith has only made one start this season, and with the emergence of Raul Neto as a backcourt alternative if one of Russell Westbrook or Bradley Beal (hip) are out, Smith's upside for fantasy purposes is almost minimal -- even if he's capable of putting up decent numbers off the bench on any given night.