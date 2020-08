Smith supplied 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Nets.

Smith continues to do an impressive job spearheading the team's second unit. He turned in a solid showing against the Suns on Friday as well, finishing with 17 points, seven dimes and four boards in 27 minutes, and Smith will seek to keep it rolling during Monday's contest against the Pacers.