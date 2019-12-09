Wizards' Ish Smith: Scores 14 points in loss
Smith had 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 135-119 loss to the Clippers.
Smith continues to start for the Wizards, filling in for the injured Isaiah Thomas (calf). During his most recent performances, Smith is doing enough to warrant consideration in standard leagues. His ceiling is very limited but the playing time is there and until Thomas returns, Smith is at least worth a look.
