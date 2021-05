Smith had 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in Tuesday's play-in loss to the Celtics.

It was perhaps the best game of the season for Smith, who kept the Wizards in the game with a strong run in the second quarter. Smith finished as a plus-five in his 26 minutes of action, while Bradley Beal was a minus-20 and Russell Westbrook was a minus-19. Smith tied his season high in rebounds and set a new season high in points.