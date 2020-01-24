Wizards' Ish Smith: Scores 17 to go with full line

Smith accumulated 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Smith stuffed the stat sheet, bouncing back from his worst showing of the month last night, when he managed just seven points, one board and one dime in 28 minutes versus Miami. After being awfully quiet through October and November, Smith has built on his impressive December display and has been even better across 12 appearances in January.