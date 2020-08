Smith finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three boards and five assists in 26 minutes of a 126-113 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Smith made it eight consecutive games scoring in double figures in his team's loss. The 9th-year vet continues to be a reliable option for the Wizards despite his team's struggles that have seen them eliminated from the playoffs. They'll finish the season against Boston on Thursday.