Wizards' Ish Smith: Scores 21 in Wednesday's win
Smith supplied 21 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 win over the Spurs.
Smith has had by far his two best showings against the Spurs this season, combining for 40 points (17-25 FG, 5-7 3Pt), nine boards, eight dimes, one steal and one block across 53 minutes. However, he hasn't exceeded seven points in any of his other 10 appearances here in 2019-20, and apart from those two games he has combined to sink just three treys all year. Still, the next two matchups versus the Hornets (Friday) and Kings (Sunday) are both fairly friendly for fantasy purposes.
