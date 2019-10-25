Wizards' Ish Smith: Sees 24 minutes in opener
Smith posted seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 loss to the Mavericks.
Smith was expected to see closer to 30 minutes heading into the season, given the lack of point guard options on the Wizards, plus the absence of Isaiah Thomas (thumb). Instead, Smith and Chris Chiozza nearly split time at the position Wednesday. Beal also logged some minutes at point guard. If this role continues for Smith, he is unlikely to have fantasy relevance this season in standard leagues.
