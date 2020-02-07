Play

Wizards' Ish Smith: Set to join starting five

Smith is in the starting lineup Friday against the Mavericks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Smith has split point-guard duties with Isaiah Thomas all season, but he'll make his first start since Dec. 26 after Thomas was shipped out at the trade deadline. Shabazz Napier -- who was acquired Thursday -- figures to fill most of the departed guard's minutes, so Smith may not end up seeing a significant uptick in playing time.

