Wizards' Ish Smith: Set to join starting five
Smith is in the starting lineup Friday against the Mavericks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Smith has split point-guard duties with Isaiah Thomas all season, but he'll make his first start since Dec. 26 after Thomas was shipped out at the trade deadline. Shabazz Napier -- who was acquired Thursday -- figures to fill most of the departed guard's minutes, so Smith may not end up seeing a significant uptick in playing time.
