Wizards' Ish Smith: Shifts to the bench

Smith totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 22 minutes during Monday's 133-119 victory over Detroit.

Smith was moved back to the bench with Isaiah Thomas returning to the starting lineup. Over the past five games, Smith has been a sneaky source of fantasy value and that continued in this performance. The five defensive stats are almost certainly a fluke, however, he could continue to be an asset in 14-team leagues as long as he is seeing 20 minutes per night.