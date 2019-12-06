Wizards' Ish Smith: Shines in spot start

Smith put up 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight assists and one rebound in 34 minutes Thursday in the Wizards' 119-113 win over the 76ers.

Pushed into the starting five after Isaiah Thomas (calf) was a late scratch ahead of the contest, Smith thrived against one of his former squads, racking up his most assists of the season while shooting efficiently from the field. While Smith's typically streaky shooting makes his scoring production difficult to trust, he should be able to put up some useful counting stats if Thomas ends up missing further action. Thomas is no lock to suit up Friday, when the Wizards wrap up a back-to-back set in Miami.