Wizards' Ish Smith: Solid outing off bench

Smith had 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 125-103 loss at the Lakers.

Smith topped Isaiah Thomas in minutes played, points scored, rebounds and assists for the second consecutive game. There hasn't been any announcement regarding Smith potentially moving to the starting unit, but he sudden rise on both his playing time and productivity should increase his value on a short-term basis. He is expected to come off the bench Sunday on the road against the Clippers.