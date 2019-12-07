Wizards' Ish Smith: Solid production in starting role
Smith amassed 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 112-103 loss to Miami.
Smith replaced Isaiah Thomas (calf) in the starting lineup for the second straight game, ending with 15 points and eight assists. That makes two strong performances in a row for the veteran, demonstrating what he is capable of when given the minutes. Thomas' injury doesn't sound too serious, however, if he is forced to miss additional time, Smith could be worth a flier in 12-team leagues.
