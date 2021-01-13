Smith is averaging 7.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.6 rebounds across his last five appearances.

Smith is not expected to see heavy minutes off the bench as Russell Westbrook's backup, but he is certainly making the most of the minutes he has at his disposal. Washington's game against the Jazz on Wednesday has been postponed, meaning Smith's next chance to take the court will come Friday at Detroit. He could be a viable waiver pick-up in deep formats and would also be a decent streaming alternative whenever Westbrook is sidelined due to either injury or rest purposes.