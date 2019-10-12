Wizards' Ish Smith: Struggles with shot

Smith tallied two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 18 minutes during the Wizards' 115-99 preseason win over the Knicks on Friday.

Smith's shot wasn't falling Friday, but he was able offer serviceable contributions elsewhere relative to playing time. The veteran point guard is in line to open the season as the starter with Isaiah Thomas (thumb) sidelined, but he could well slide into a backup role once the latter is ready to retake the floor.