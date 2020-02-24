Wizards' Ish Smith: Ticks off every box-score column
Smith finished with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Wizards' 126-117 loss to the Bulls.
Following the Feb. 6 trade that sent Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers, Smith has stepped in as the Wizards' starting point guard over the past six games. Though Washington got another point guard back in Shabazz Napier prior to the deadline, he's been a clear No. 2 option behind Smith, who has seen the heavier minutes share in each game the two have played. During his six-game run as starter, Smith is averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks per game while converting at a 39.6 percent rate from the field.
