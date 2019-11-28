Wizards' Ish Smith: Ties season-high mark in points
Smith had 21 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 140-132 win at Phoenix.
Smith was coming off scoring nine points combined in his last two games, but came out of nowhere to tie his best scoring output of the season. That being said, Isaiah Thomas has settled as Washington's starting point guard so Smith will continue coming off the bench for the foreseeable future, thus limiting his upside going forward.
