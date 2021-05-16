Smith compiled 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 115-110 victory over Charlotte.

Smith saw plenty of run off the bench as the Wizards stormed home to snatch victory. With Raul Neto (hamstring) on the sidelines, Smith stepped into a sizeable role and came through with the goods. He has actually been a sneaky source of value over the past four games and he is hitting form at just the right time with the play-in tournament now beckoning.