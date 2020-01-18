Wizards' Ish Smith: Two dimes shy of double-double
Smith supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 140-111 loss to the Raptors.
Smith handed out at least eight dimes for the fifth time in the last 22 games, this after failing to do so once through the first 19 games of 2019-20. He continues to outplay starting point guard Isaiah Thomas, who has fallen off here in January after posting pretty solid stats through the first couple months this season.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...