Wizards' Ish Smith: Two dimes shy of double-double

Smith supplied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 140-111 loss to the Raptors.

Smith handed out at least eight dimes for the fifth time in the last 22 games, this after failing to do so once through the first 19 games of 2019-20. He continues to outplay starting point guard Isaiah Thomas, who has fallen off here in January after posting pretty solid stats through the first couple months this season.