Wizards' Ish Smith: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Smith is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Blazers due to left hamstring tightness, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Smith apparently picked up the hamstring issue during Tuesday's loss to the Kings, during which he finished with 13 points, three rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes. In his presumed absence, Shabazz Napier should handle the majority of ball handling duties, while Gary Payton could see an uptick in playing time.