Smith won't return to Friday's game against the Knicks due to right quadriceps tightness.

Smith was scoreless to begin Friday's contest, and he'll be unable to return during the second half due to a quad issue. Prior to his departure, he tallied zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Sunday against Boston.