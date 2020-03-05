Play

Wizards' Ish Smith: Won't return Friday

Smith (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Hawks.

After playing in the first 60 games of the season, Smith will sit for a second straight contest as he nurses a left hamstring issue. His next chance to take the court will come Sunday against Miami. In the meantime, Shabazz Napier should continue to handle primary point guard duties for Washington.

