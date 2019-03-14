Parker finished Wednesday's game against the Magic with 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a steal over 28 minutes.

While the Wizards didn't get much production from their starting five, Parker was one of three players off the bench who scored in double digits. The Duke product narrowly missed securing a double-double in a 100-90 victory at home. Parker figures to remain in a bench role moving forward despite averaging 17.4 points along with 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his previous five matchups.