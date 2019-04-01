Wizards' Jabari Parker: Another strong effort Sunday
Parker finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 95-90 victory over Denver.
Parker had another impactful game Sunday, scoring 20 points as the Wizards upset the Nuggets. He has scored in double-digits in four straight games, shooting at least 50 percent in all four. Parker has had an indifferent season and his future is certainly far from clear. The Wizards may elect to pick up his player option but that would seem unlikely at this stage. The fact it is only one year may work in his favor but at this stage, predicting where he falls in fantasy drafts is next to impossible. His outlook for the rest of this season is more assured and he should be viewed as a serviceable option in most formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Big double-double in victory•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Continues producing off bench•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Leads charge in loss•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Double-double off bench•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Another impressive scoring night•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.