Parker finished with 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 95-90 victory over Denver.

Parker had another impactful game Sunday, scoring 20 points as the Wizards upset the Nuggets. He has scored in double-digits in four straight games, shooting at least 50 percent in all four. Parker has had an indifferent season and his future is certainly far from clear. The Wizards may elect to pick up his player option but that would seem unlikely at this stage. The fact it is only one year may work in his favor but at this stage, predicting where he falls in fantasy drafts is next to impossible. His outlook for the rest of this season is more assured and he should be viewed as a serviceable option in most formats.