Wizards' Jabari Parker: Available for Wizards debut
Parker will be available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Parker was dealt to the Wizards on Wednesday in a deal centered around Otto Porter, and his fresh start in the nation's capital will begin immediately Friday night. It's hard to say exactly what kind of role will open up for Parker on the Wizards, as he will be playing behind both Jeff Green and Trevor Ariza at the very least and will likely have to battle with Sam Dekker for a backup role on the team.
