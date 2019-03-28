Parker totaled 28 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, and three assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 victory over Phoenix.

Parker was outstanding Wednesday, pulling down a season-high 15 rebounds to go with 28 points, matching his season-high in that category. He has been a much-improved player since joining the Wizards and has even chipped in some defensive numbers. It is unlikely the Wizards pick up his contract for next season and so his role remains unclear. For now, he is a solid enough standard league player, especially for those in need of points and rebounds.