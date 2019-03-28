Wizards' Jabari Parker: Big double-double in victory
Parker totaled 28 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, and three assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 victory over Phoenix.
Parker was outstanding Wednesday, pulling down a season-high 15 rebounds to go with 28 points, matching his season-high in that category. He has been a much-improved player since joining the Wizards and has even chipped in some defensive numbers. It is unlikely the Wizards pick up his contract for next season and so his role remains unclear. For now, he is a solid enough standard league player, especially for those in need of points and rebounds.
More News
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Continues producing off bench•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Leads charge in loss•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Double-double off bench•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Another impressive scoring night•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Stays productive in win•
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.