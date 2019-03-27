Parker managed 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in the Wizards' 124-106 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Parker was the offensive leader of the second unit, and his point total actually checked in second on the night only to that of Bradley Beal's for the Wizards. The 24-year-old had actually turned in a pair of rare six-point tallies in the prior two contests, so Tuesday's resurgence was much more along the lines of the production he's steadily provided since arriving in the nation's capital. Parker had scored in double digits in 11 straight games prior to the aforementioned pair of outliers. His locked-in allotment of minutes in the mid-20s at minimum keeps him highly viable across all formats in the fantasy postseason.