Wizards' Jabari Parker: Continues producing off bench
Parker managed 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in the Wizards' 124-106 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Parker was the offensive leader of the second unit, and his point total actually checked in second on the night only to that of Bradley Beal's for the Wizards. The 24-year-old had actually turned in a pair of rare six-point tallies in the prior two contests, so Tuesday's resurgence was much more along the lines of the production he's steadily provided since arriving in the nation's capital. Parker had scored in double digits in 11 straight games prior to the aforementioned pair of outliers. His locked-in allotment of minutes in the mid-20s at minimum keeps him highly viable across all formats in the fantasy postseason.
More News
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Scores team-high 28 points•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Leads charge in loss•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Double-double off bench•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Another impressive scoring night•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Stays productive in win•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Remains productive bench option•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...