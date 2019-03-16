Parker scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-110 loss to the Hornets.

It's his first double-double as a Wizard, and his sixth of the season. Parker has been giving Washington a solid frontcourt presence on its second unit, averaging 14.1 points, 7.2 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.0 three-pointers and 0.9 steals in 15 games since being traded from the Bulls.