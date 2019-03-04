Parker totaled 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 victory over Minnesota.

Parker ended with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting Sunday, helping the Wizards to a 14 points victory over the Timberwolves. Since joining the Wizards, Parker has been a picture of inconsistency. The opportunity is there right now but he is failing to take advantage, alternating good and bad performances like clockwork. He is fine to own in standard leagues but heading into the fantasy playoffs, you may need to look for someone who is more reliable.