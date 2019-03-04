Wizards' Jabari Parker: Efficient night in victory
Parker totaled 22 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 victory over Minnesota.
Parker ended with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting Sunday, helping the Wizards to a 14 points victory over the Timberwolves. Since joining the Wizards, Parker has been a picture of inconsistency. The opportunity is there right now but he is failing to take advantage, alternating good and bad performances like clockwork. He is fine to own in standard leagues but heading into the fantasy playoffs, you may need to look for someone who is more reliable.
More News
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Scores 22 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Excellent effort Saturday•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Shines in team debut•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Should see 20-plus minutes•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Available for Wizards debut•
-
Wizards' Jabari Parker: Headed to Washington•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...