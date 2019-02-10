Parker totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 victory over the Bulls.

This one had to feel good for Parker, coming up against the team that traded him earlier in the week. He has looked good in his first two games as a Wizard but they have come against the Bulls and the Cavaliers. Jeff Green (hip) left the game early and if he misses time, Parker could find himself in a favorable situation.