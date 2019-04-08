Wizards' Jabari Parker: Game-time call
Parker (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Boston.
Parker has missed the last two matchups due to a left knee sprain, and there's little reason to push him into game action at this point with the Wizards out of playoff contention. Even so, the Duke product may have a shot to take the floor in the season finale, depending on how he feels during morning shootaround.
