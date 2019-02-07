Wizards' Jabari Parker: Headed to Washington
Parker, along with Bobby Portis has been traded to the Wizards in exchange for Otto Porter, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Parker had an interesting season with the Bulls this year, starting the season as a starter and key piece before completely falling out of the Bulls' rotation. He had recently moved back into a bench role, averaging 17.1 minutes over his past nine games. With Washington, he will likely slot into a bench role at the forward positions, likely playing behind starters Trevor Ariza and Jeff Green.
