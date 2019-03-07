Parker finished with 20 points (10-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists over 29 minutes Wednesday against Dallas.

Parker was nearly perfect from the field, as he missed just one attempt from beyond the arc in a 132-123 victory on the night. The 23-year-old forward has played a key role off the bench in each of the Wizards' previous two contests (22 and 20 points respectively) and figures to remain in a key reserve role as the season rolls on.