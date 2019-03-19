Wizards' Jabari Parker: Leads charge in loss
Parker scored a team-high 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 116-95 loss to the Jazz.
In addition to leading the Wizards' offense, Parker also paced the team in boards. The 24-year-old forward is now averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 steals through 10 games in March.
