Parker scored a team-high 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three steals, an assist and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 116-95 loss to the Jazz.

In addition to leading the Wizards' offense, Parker also paced the team in boards. The 24-year-old forward is now averaging 17.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 steals through 10 games in March.