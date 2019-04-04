Parker (knee) will not be available Friday against the Spurs, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Parker departed Wednesday's game after only 12 minutes of action with a sprained left knee, and with little on the line for the Wizards, he'll be held out Friday and could be in danger of missing the rest of the season.

