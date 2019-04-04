Wizards' Jabari Parker: Out Friday with sprained knee
Parker (knee) will not be available Friday against the Spurs, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Parker departed Wednesday's game after only 12 minutes of action with a sprained left knee, and with little on the line for the Wizards, he'll be held out Friday and could be in danger of missing the rest of the season.
