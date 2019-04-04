Parker is questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Bulls after suffering a left knee sprain.

Parker suffered the injury during the second quarter of Wednesday's game. While the injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, there's a chance he'll be unable to return Wednesday with an official designation likely coming after halftime. If he's unable to return, Parkers availability for Friday's tilt with the Spurs will also be in question.

