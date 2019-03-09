Parker tallied 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal over 26 minutes Friday against the Hornets.

Parker continues to come off the bench, but he's been producing at the rate of a starter of late. He's averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 boards and 3.0 helpers over his previous five contests and is logging 24.8 minutes during that stretch. Parker will aim to ride this high level of play into a favorable matchup Saturday against the Timberwolves.