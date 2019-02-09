Parker recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block across 23 minutes during his Wizards debut Friday against the Cavaliers.

Parker set season highs in both assists and steals Saturday despite a relatively limited role. Taking only six shots is somewhat of an anomaly for Parker, though it's possible he'll settle into a different role for the Wizards than he occupied in Chicago. Only time will tell if Parker can find consistent playing time on his new team.