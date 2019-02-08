Parker is expected to see at least 20 minutes during Friday's team debut against the Cavaliers, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Coach Scott Brooks will throw Parker into the fire, giving him sixth-man minutes out of the gate. In games where Parker has seen between 20-29 minutes this season, he's averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 48.7 percent shooting.