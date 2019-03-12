Parker produced 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes in the Wizards' win over the Kings on Monday.

Parker continued his solid play with Washington, proving to be a valuable asset off the bench. Over his last six games, Parker has averaged 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.