Wizards' Jabari Parker: Takes seat Sunday
Parker (knee) won't play Sunday against the Knicks.
Parker entered the day questionably due to a left knee sprain, and the Wizards have since decided to hold him out. He's set to miss his second consecutive matchup due to the injury, although he'll likely have a shot at returning in the final game of the regular season Tuesday against Boston.
