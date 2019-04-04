Wizards' Jabari Parker: Will not return Wedensday
Parker (knee) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Parker suffered a left knee sprain in the first half of Wednesday's game. It's unclear the severity of the injury at this time, and more information should come out following Wednesday's game. At this time, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.
