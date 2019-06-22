Parker's $20 million team option for the 2019-20 season has been declined by the Wizards, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Parker will become an unrestricted free agent, but there is word that the Wizards may try to work out another contract with the 24-year-old forward. He appeared in 25 games with the Wizards last season, averaging 15.0 points and 7.2 rebounds. While he has yet to live up to the reputation of being a No. 2 overall draft pick, Parker has lost two years of development along the way as a result of a pair of ACL tears.