Wizards' Jabari Parker: Won't play Tuesday
Parker (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Boston, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Parker is set to miss the final contest of the regular season due to a knee sprain. He averaged 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 64 games during the 2018-2019 campaign across stops with Chicago and Washington.
