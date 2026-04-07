Wizards' Jaden Hardy: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hardy (back) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
Hardy is a late addition to the injury report with lower-back spasms. If the fourth-year guard is ultimately downgraded to out, more playing time would be available to Bub Carrington and Sharife Cooper in the backcourt.
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